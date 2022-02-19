Barclays Raises British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,200

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,409 ($46.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,013.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,761.61. The firm has a market cap of £78.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

