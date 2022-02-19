Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

