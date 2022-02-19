Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.84 EPS.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $186.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

