The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €170.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €211.31 ($240.13).

ETR:MTX opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

