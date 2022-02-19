ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.73) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €17.30 ($19.66) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.61 ($16.60).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

