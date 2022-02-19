Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €889.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($1,010.23) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($772.73) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €817.09 ($928.51).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at €686.30 ($779.89) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €707.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €682.27.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.