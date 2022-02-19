Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.50 ($32.39) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.20) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.96 ($37.45).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €35.86 ($40.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.39 ($25.44) and a one year high of €37.12 ($42.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.23 and a 200-day moving average of €31.00.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

