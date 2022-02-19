Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €133.00 ($151.14) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €165.17 ($187.69).

Shares of SU opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €154.14. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

