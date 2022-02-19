Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 459990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.