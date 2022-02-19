Head to Head Analysis: CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) vs. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CardioGenics has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CardioGenics and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A DHI Group -23.63% 1.28% 0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHI Group $119.90 million 2.46 -$29.74 million ($0.64) -9.25

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group.

Summary

DHI Group beats CardioGenics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A. Gawad on November 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

