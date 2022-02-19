Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report sales of $157.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.34 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $629.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.45 million to $629.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $687.02 million, with estimates ranging from $679.95 million to $694.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $37,267,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

