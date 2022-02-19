Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

