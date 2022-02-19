BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.
Shares of BAESY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
