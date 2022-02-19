BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.