BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €2.60 ($2.95) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €2.00 ($2.27).

BPXXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of BPER Banca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.60.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.