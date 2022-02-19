Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

