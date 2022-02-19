William Blair Weighs in on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

Shares of ANET opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after buying an additional 3,170,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,694 shares of company stock worth $83,153,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.