Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Cut by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
CRK opened at $7.41 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.