Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Cut by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

CRK opened at $7.41 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

