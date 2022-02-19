CEVA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEVA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.14 on Friday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $922.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,014.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,521,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

