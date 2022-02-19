CVRx, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CVRx in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CVRx has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth $9,738,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

