ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

