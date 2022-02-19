Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $127.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of PKG opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

