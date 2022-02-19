Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.