Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.23.
About Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
