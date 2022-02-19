Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.77. 932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.
The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.
The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
