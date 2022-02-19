Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.77. 932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.