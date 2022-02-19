Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.28. 21,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 975,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

