Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $12.50. The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12. 145,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,440,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Infinera by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 182,566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 66,019 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.