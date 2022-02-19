Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $12.50. The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12. 145,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,440,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Infinera by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 182,566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 66,019 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

