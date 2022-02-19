Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 700,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,123. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

