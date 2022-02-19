Investors Buy Large Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 40,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 277% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,791 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $795,260,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $416,567,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. NU has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

