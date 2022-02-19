Sprout Social Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,804 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,316% compared to the typical volume of 410 put options.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,772 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,353. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

