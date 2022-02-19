Bicycle Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,980 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,802% compared to the average daily volume of 102 put options.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.