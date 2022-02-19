Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Critical Comparison

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simulations Plus and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $46.47 million 16.45 $9.78 million $0.49 77.35 IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.07%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.57%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 21.44% 6.25% 5.77% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simulations Plus beats IonQ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

