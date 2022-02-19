Head-To-Head Analysis: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) versus Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and Contango Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Contango Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.39% 30.71% 13.86% Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Contango Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.25 $37.52 million $0.38 7.21 Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.42) -9.79

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Contango Ore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

