$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $609.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the lowest is $608.50 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.