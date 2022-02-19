Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report $5.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.70 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $24.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.