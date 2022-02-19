Keyera’s (KEY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.27. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$24.17 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

