SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$31.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$24.82 and a 1-year high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

