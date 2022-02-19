Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as low as $178.78 and last traded at $178.97, with a volume of 6976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.