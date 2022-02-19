Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as low as $178.78 and last traded at $178.97, with a volume of 6976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.