Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 114088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock worth $6,901,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Amplitude by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

