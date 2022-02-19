Truist Financial Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.48. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

