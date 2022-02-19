Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

