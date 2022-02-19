Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Increased by Analyst

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Navitas Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NVTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

