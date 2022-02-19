Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.07.

CDNS stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,661,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

