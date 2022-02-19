AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 2,519 ($34.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,054.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,496.96. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,519 ($34.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

