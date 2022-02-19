AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.64.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.