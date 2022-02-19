Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of IBA opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.