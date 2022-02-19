K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

