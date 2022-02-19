Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €18.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.50 ($18.75).

Engie stock opened at €14.48 ($16.45) on Tuesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

