Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($159.09) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.77 ($158.83).

Airbus stock opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.89. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

