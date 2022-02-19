Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Head to Head Survey

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and Universal Technical Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.42 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -31.08 Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.85 $14.58 million $0.13 66.39

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Technical Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87% Universal Technical Institute 4.35% 15.73% 3.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kuke Music and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Kuke Music on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

