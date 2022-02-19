Critical Contrast: MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.44 $1.36 billion $1.61 10.70 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.50 $143.52 million $2.51 3.27

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MS&AD Insurance Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 4.22% 9.28% 1.23% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

