Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $245.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $264.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

VOYA opened at $69.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.